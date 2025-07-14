Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lifted by United Community Bank

United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 264.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of United Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE DUK opened at $117.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.02 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

