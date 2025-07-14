Comparing Coty (NYSE:COTY) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) and Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Coty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for European Wax Center and Coty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 1 4 2 0 2.14 Coty 2 8 9 0 2.37

Earnings and Valuation

European Wax Center currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.74%. Coty has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 56.10%. Given Coty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than European Wax Center.

This table compares European Wax Center and Coty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $216.47 million 1.32 $10.46 million $0.20 25.98 Coty $6.00 billion 0.73 $89.40 million ($0.48) -10.41

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center. Coty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.38% 23.65% 3.35% Coty -6.60% 5.61% 1.87%

Volatility and Risk

European Wax Center has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty segment products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, and Sally Hansen brands. It also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of JAB Beauty B.V.

