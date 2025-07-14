SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 990 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VEA opened at $56.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

