Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 8,342 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

