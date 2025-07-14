TFR Capital LLC. Has $228,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TFR Capital LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,146.2% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PepsiCo by 41.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 405,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.19.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

