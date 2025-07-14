JMP Securities Raises Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $70.00

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

CG stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,609,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,687,000 after buying an additional 467,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,827,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,613,000 after buying an additional 476,127 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

