Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Aeluma Trading Up 8.1%

ALMU opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59. Aeluma has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

About Aeluma

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.

