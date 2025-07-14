Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.
Aeluma Trading Up 8.1%
ALMU opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59. Aeluma has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
About Aeluma
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeluma
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Joby vs. Archer: Which eVTOL Stock Is Better for Your Portfolio?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Infrastructure Stocks Riding the U.S. Building Boom
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Small Caps Drawing Insider and Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for Aeluma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeluma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.