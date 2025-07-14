Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,754 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 67,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,567,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.