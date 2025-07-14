iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
