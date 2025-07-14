iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.