SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,003,000 after purchasing an additional 154,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

