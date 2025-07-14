OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 1,544,860 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8,173.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544,860 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $129,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.