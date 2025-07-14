Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Sells 398 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $192.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

