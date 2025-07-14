280 Shares in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 38,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,837,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $230.45 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $647.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

