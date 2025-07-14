Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 165,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,934,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Next Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.
Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
