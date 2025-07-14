Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 165,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,934,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Next Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Get Next Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXTT

Next Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Next Technology

(Get Free Report)

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.