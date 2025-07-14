Firestone Capital Management Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

