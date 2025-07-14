Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 12,146 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $23.43 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

