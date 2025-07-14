LRI Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $347.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.93 and a 200 day moving average of $342.86. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.