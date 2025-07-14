Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $554.20 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.