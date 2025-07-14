Traders Buy Large Volume of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 22,351 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 115% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,413 call options.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,314. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

