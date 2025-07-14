Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

AMGN stock opened at $295.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average is $288.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

