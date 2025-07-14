Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $225.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

