Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 46,165 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $95.36 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

