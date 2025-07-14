Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 151 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE GS opened at $704.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price objective (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

