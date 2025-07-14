Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 496 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE XOM opened at $115.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

