Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 18,159 shares.The stock last traded at $411.14 and had previously closed at $413.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Mitsui & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get Mitsui & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MITSY

Mitsui & Co. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.86.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $11.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.