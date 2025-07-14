Firestone Capital Management Has $19.33 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novem Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $178.26 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $171.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

