Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 20,009 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.99.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vallourec SA will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.
