Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,918,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 7,035,828 shares.The stock last traded at $15.03 and had previously closed at $14.38.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,547,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Oscar Health by 3,878.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 584,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

