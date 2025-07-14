Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 7.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.67. 784,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,700,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRME. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $634.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder David R. Liu purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 20,219,945 shares in the company, valued at $43,675,081.20. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prime Medicine by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

