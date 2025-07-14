Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Trading Up 8.6% – Still a Buy?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) was up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $456.27 and last traded at $474.91. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.48.
Watsco Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.61.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
