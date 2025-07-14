Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0%

CB stock opened at $277.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

