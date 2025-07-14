McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $299.80 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $246.12 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.