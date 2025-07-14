Head-To-Head Comparison: Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) & B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Grupo Televisa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Televisa and B Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa $61.28 billion 0.02 -$453.78 million ($0.80) -2.69 B Communications $2.40 billion 0.30 $29.19 million $0.19 36.32

B Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Televisa. Grupo Televisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Televisa has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Televisa and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa 0 2 2 0 2.50 B Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grupo Televisa currently has a consensus price target of $3.87, suggesting a potential upside of 79.43%. Given Grupo Televisa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa is more favorable than B Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Televisa and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa -13.70% -6.99% -3.24% B Communications 0.82% 19.13% 2.80%

Summary

B Communications beats Grupo Televisa on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the sports and show business promotion, soccer, publishing and publishing distribution, and gaming, as well as provides transmission concessions and facilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel TV broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

