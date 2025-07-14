Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 150 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chevron from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $155.38 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.