SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 74,948 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 548.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,948 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

