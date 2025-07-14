Critical Contrast: Exro Technologies (EXROF) versus Its Peers

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Exro Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exro Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exro Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60 Exro Technologies Competitors 261 1568 2151 151 2.53

As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Exro Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exro Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exro Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exro Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exro Technologies $16.84 million -$210.86 million -0.09 Exro Technologies Competitors $3.75 billion $270.32 million 7.04

Exro Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. Exro Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Exro Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exro Technologies -1,099.75% -109.03% -37.33% Exro Technologies Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Summary

Exro Technologies rivals beat Exro Technologies on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

