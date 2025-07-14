Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 43,276 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1,932.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5%

MCD stock opened at $299.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.59. The company has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.