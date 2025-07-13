Westmount Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Westmount Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4%

HON opened at $235.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average is $216.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

