Asset Dedication LLC Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,461,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,553,000 after buying an additional 464,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $443.33. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

