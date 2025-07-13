Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Sells 3,378 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.