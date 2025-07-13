Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Medici Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 29,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of PEO stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th.

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.