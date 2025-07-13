LRI Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 370.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,090 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,815 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,043 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -254.59 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

