Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 671 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LKQ by 30.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.60 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

