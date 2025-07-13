3,917 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXE. Stephens decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Expand Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.51. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

