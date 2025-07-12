Ventures V. L.P. 5Am Sells 6,935 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 6,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,093,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,199,847.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of -0.11.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 53,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Entrada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entrada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

