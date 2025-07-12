Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 1,723 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $90.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

