Insider Selling: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $37,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 97,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,438.95. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

