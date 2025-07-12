M&T Bank Corp Acquires 14,208 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,686,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,344 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

