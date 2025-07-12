WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $287.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $289.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.