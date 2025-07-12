Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,447 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,903,000 after buying an additional 1,644,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,827,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,987,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after buying an additional 921,134 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,975,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,993,000 after buying an additional 536,285 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,200,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 182,381 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.78 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

